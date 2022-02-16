Chief Constable and police commissioner to brainstorm about knife crime problems in Milton Keynes

The Police and Crime Commissioner has spoken out about plans to tackle the spate of knife crime in Milton Keynes following the latest tragedy.

Matthew Barber has already arranged to meet with MK Council this week to discuss CCTV cameras on our streets.

He has also revealed Thames Valley Police will have hit its recruitment targets by the end of this month and there will be "more police officers than ever before."

PCC Matthew Barber

Mr Barber told the Citizen: "Whilst I cannot comment on the ongoing investigation to the latest very troubling incident I am working with the Chief Constable to consider what more can be done operationally to respond to those carrying weapons."

The police boss was speaking out in response to a statement from local councillors earlier today that he should should "get his priorites right and get a grip" on knife crime in MK, rather than spending money in other "leafy areas" of Thames Valley.

Mr Barber said: "I am determined to work tirelessly with the police and the council to fight crime in MK, and I will continue to spend my time constructively working to reduce the use of knives by young people rather than pointing fingers.

"I do find this a disappointing response from Milton Keynes Council. We have seen another tragic incident last weekend and no-one would ignore the need for us all to work together to tackle this challenge."

He added: "We need to work together, delivering the increased in police officer recruitment, ensuring the right tactics are in place, but also working with the council’s community safety team, ensuring CCTV coverage, and working with school and parents to deal with this challenge.

"I am pleased that Cllr Bradburn voted in favour of my budget proposals for Thames Valley Police at the Police & Crime Panel last month. At that meeting we had an extended discussion about police officer numbers and planned recruitment. This included the fact that by the end of next month Thames Valley Police are due to hit their recruitment target and will have more police officers than ever before."

The tasking of individual officers is an operational matter for the Chief Constable, but Mr Barber denies that he has ever refused to discuss these matters, as the councillors claimed.

He said: I fully recognise the challenges of dealing with violent crime within Milton Keynes. I have increased the funding for the Milton Keynes Community Safety Partnership by nearly 30% over the coming three years.

"And whilst CCTV is no panacea, I am meeting with MK Council this week to look at the future of CCTV in Milton Keynes, given the threat by the council to cut support for this important tool for public safety."