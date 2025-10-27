Child seriously injured after being struck by electric bike in Milton Keynes

Police are seeking witnesses to the electric bike collision in Milton Keynes

A boy is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by an electric bike as he walked along.

Police are now appealing for witnesses in a bid to trace the bike’s rider, who failed to stop after the collision.

The incident happened at around 10.45pm on Friday October 24 in Ardwell Lane, Greenleys.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “A boy in his early teens was struck by a rider on a Surron electric bike. The rider failed to stop and left the scene.”

They added: “The victim remains in hospital with serious injuries.”

The Surron rider is described as wearing a grey tracksuit and a black balaclava.

The police spokesperson said: “If you were in the area and have dash cam, video doorbell or CCTV footage, or any information that could help, please get in touch.

“You can report online or call 101 quoting reference 43250544527. Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”