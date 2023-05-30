Child sexually assaulted by mystery man riding motorcycle on Milton Keynes estate
A girl of 11 has been sexually assaulted by a mystery man on a motorcycle.
The incident happened on Saturday in Buckthorn, Stacey Bushes, shortly after 5pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a sexual assault in Milton Keynes… The victim, an 11-year-old girl, was sexually assaulted over her clothing by a man on a motorcycle in Buckthorn.
“We are investigating and anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230233423.”
The spokesman added: “You may see an increased police presence in the area while we make our enquiries. Anyone with concerns is welcome to speak to one of our uniformed officers.”