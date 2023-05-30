News you can trust since 1981
Child sexually assaulted by mystery man riding motorcycle on Milton Keynes estate

Police are appealing for witnesses
By Sally Murrer
Published 30th May 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:10 BST

A girl of 11 has been sexually assaulted by a mystery man on a motorcycle.

The incident happened on Saturday in Buckthorn, Stacey Bushes, shortly after 5pm.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a sexual assault in Milton Keynes… The victim, an 11-year-old girl, was sexually assaulted over her clothing by a man on a motorcycle in Buckthorn.

Police are seeking witnessesPolice are seeking witnesses
“We are investigating and anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230233423.”

The spokesman added: “You may see an increased police presence in the area while we make our enquiries. Anyone with concerns is welcome to speak to one of our uniformed officers.”