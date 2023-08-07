Children in Milton Keynes separated from parents for almost a year as court cases drag on

Children in Milton Keynes were separated from their parents for almost a year while waiting for a final decision from a family court, new figures show.

The Law Society has raised concerns over the family court system, where care proceedings and parental separation cases have been prolonged, leaving thousands of children in limbo.

Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (CAFCASS) figures revealed that in the last quarter of 2022, Milton Keynes children involved in public law cases and separated from their parents by the state, had to wait for 49 weeks to get a final decision on their living arrangements.

Children are separated from their parents for an average of 46 weeks. Iage by Dominic Lipinski PA.

There are 40 family court areas in England, with the Milton Keynes area covering court proceedings in three local authorities.

The waiting time in the area has increased from 46 weeks in the year before. The Government recommended target is 26 weeks which only one area did not exceed – with the nationwide average being 45 weeks.

The Law Society is calling on the Government to restore early legal advice in family law cases to help parents better understand their rights and options for resolving issues involving children.

Lubna Shuja, Law Society president, said: “What is often missed in the debate around the unacceptable backlogs in our family courts is the impact on children. They are suffering the very real consequences of months and sometimes years of uncertainty about their future, preventing them from having the stability they need to thrive.

“Our members are telling us of instances where court delays are leading to increased tension between parties. This is undermining a collaborative and child-centred approach to family separation.”

In the areas covered by Milton Keynes's family judge, there were just over 1,200 children involved in private law proceedings, and 481 children waiting for a public law case to be resolved in 2021.

Cris McCurley, a member of the Law Society’s Access to Justice Committee, said the entire family courts system is creaking after years of austerity and neglect.

“As a practitioner it is heartbreaking to have to deal with the consequences of this and I worry about the effect on children, some of whom have not seen their primary carer parent for more than three years. There needs to be investment in the system, now,” she added.

The Ministry of Justice says action is being taken to improve waiting times.

A spokesperson said: “We want to support family disputes to be resolved as effectively and quickly as possible and where appropriate to avoid the stress and conflict of the courtroom.