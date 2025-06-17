Chilling truth behind Christmas Day double murder emerges as Milton Keynes killer is spared whole life sentence

It was Christmas Day and, like tens of thousands of other people in MK, Jazwell Brown as celebrating at home, surrounded by family and friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene was his flat in Santa Cruz Avenue on the respectable estate of Newton Leys, near Bletchley.

Sharing the day were his partner, 38-year-old Joanne Pearson, as well as his own teenage son and Joanne’s dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier called Tilly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As evening approached, while most people were ready to slump with a glass of wine, Brown turned to a different stimulus – crack cocaine. And it was this action that was to turn a pleasant festive occasion into something resembling the very worst horror film.

Jazwell Brown

For reasons even he cannot explain, the 49-year-old picked up a baseball bat and a kitchen knife and launched a frenzied attack on his partner, beating her repeatedly and stabbing her 31 stab wounds on her face, neck, chest and abdomen.

As Joanne lay dying, he turned upon the teenager, stabbing him in the diaphragm and injuring his liver.

Then, in another equally inexplicable and wholly unprovoked attack, Brown walked along the hallway to his neighbour’s flat, where 24-year-old Teohna Grant had been enjoying a quiet Christmas Day with her partner Bradley Latter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He began stabbing Teohna with the same fatal frenzy, only pausing to attack 29-year-old Bradley, stabbing him multiple times when he desperately tried to protect his girlfriend.

Brown's victim, Teohna Grant (left) and Jo Pearson

Brown’s final act of evil was to stab Joanne’s dog. Then, literally with blood on his hands, he went outside, jumped into his car and drove away from the nightmare scene at high speed.

Police arrived after the teenager had bravely locked himself in the bathroom to call 999. Tragically, it was too late to save the two women and both were declared dead. The two males were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In April, Brown pleaded guilty to murdering Joanne Pearson and Teohna Grant, as well as admitting the attempted murder of the teenage boy and Bradley Latter. He also pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and unlawfully possessing a knife in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Tuesday June 17) he appeared at Luton Crown Court for sentencing and was ordered to serve a minimum term of 39 years in prison before he is considered for release on parole.

Double murderer Jazwell Brown will be an old man when he comes out of prison

Justice Mr Justice Kerr told him: "I appreciate you will be an old man by the time you are eligible for release."

He said Brown’s intoxication, on which the killer blamed the attack, was “voluntary” and that his assault on the teenage boy was "a terrible betrayal of a son's natural trust in his father".

After the case, the son, who is now 18, told reporters: "I am nothing like my dad; I'm nothing like the man… He's a scumbag... I've got nothing to do with him."

He said his father "got what he deserved".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remember Joanne getting stabbed and losing her life and I remember locking myself in the bathroom and fighting for my life," he added. "I was fighting for survival."

Meanwhile, Joanna’s family have released a statement saying: "Jo was a loving daughter, sister, mother, auntie, cousin, friend and neighbour.

"Her life was needlessly and cruelly cut short in horrendous circumstances on Christmas Day, in her own home at the hands of her partner. We will never be able to understand why."

She always cared for everyone around her" and she was "inseparable" from her dog Tilly, the statment reads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: "We are sure Jo will be remembered with love and affection by all who knew her. There will certainly always be a huge Jo-shaped hole in our lives."

The family of Teohna Grant has also spoken out, saying: “As a family we are heartbroken to have lost her...The heartbreak is intensified by the realisation that we lost her due to the senseless, cruel actions of someone else. Our world is emptier, full of sadness and holds a lot less laughter now that she has gone.”

Teohna had a "huge heart full of love and kindness", they said.

The court had earlier heard that Brown was "very, very sorry" for his actions and "cannot forgive himself".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He cannot understand why he did it, but he did," his defence barrister said.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of the Major Crime Unit, said after the case: “The events that unfolded on that day were truly horrific and tragic. We may never know what prompted Brown to behave the way he did. In his own home, he stabbed his partner Jo 31 times, before turning the knife and a baseball bat on a teenage boy. Brown also repeatedly stabbed Jo’s dog, Tilly, who survived despite her injuries.

“What remains even more incomprehensible is why Brown then left his home and tried the front door of a nearby flat, taking the knife and baseball bat with him. It was in this flat that he stabbed Teohna multiple times, causing fatal injuries. Teohna’s partner Bradley was also brutally attacked, sustaining more than 20 injuries to his neck alone. Somehow, Bradley survived.

“The scenes that responding emergency services faced that evening are indescribable. As a credit to their incredible bravery and dedication to protecting the public and saving lives, the outcome could have been even worse were it not for their decisive actions.”