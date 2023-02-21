Chilling video shows man robbing Milton Keynes store at knifepoint, threatening female old enough to be his mum

A man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he robbed a convenience store at knifepoint in MK.

Lee Mellinger, aged 25, was captured on CCTV as he entered the Wolverton shop and produced a knife to cowardly threaten the middle-aged female assistant.

He even told her that if she called the police, he would return to the shop.

Lee-Mellinger has been given a lengthy prison sentence

The woman, who is in her fifties, bravely refused to give in to his demands and told him to leave. But Mellinger went to the back of the till, still wielding his knife, and eventually got away with £20 before fleeing.

The incident took pace at MK Food & Wine in Windsor Street, Wolverton, just before 9am on October 7 last year.

On Friday last week Mellinger, from Lamberts Croft on Greenleys, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court to eight and a half years in prison after he pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing a knife in a public place.

He was arrested by police on October 25, charged the same day and remanded into custody.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Seb Kuzoe, of the Milton Keynes Priority Crime Team, said: “This case shows Thames Valley Police’s no nonsense approach to violent crime and knife related offences.

“This must have been a hugely frightening ordeal for the victim, who showed tremendous courage in refusing to hand over money to Mellinger.

“Although he did eventually get away with £20, the actions of the staff member, and her support of our investigation, has ensured a dangerous man is behind bars.