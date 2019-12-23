Christmas documentary airs about evil murderer from Milton Keynes

A BBC radio documentary called Killer in the Congregation' has taken an in-depth look a murderer from Milton Keynes,.

The hour long documentary, presented by BBC Radio Five Live reporter Jo Black, focuses on minister's son Ben Field from Olney.

Ben field and Peter Farquhar

Field, 28, was jailed for 36 years in October this year for the murder of elderly churchwarden Peter Farquhar.

The radio programme features excerpts from a sermon by Ben Field that was recorded in Olney Baptist Church, where his father was the former minister.

It was aired yesterday (Sunday) but you can listen to it online here.

Police launched a double murder investigation in 2017, following the deaths of two residents in the same road in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire.

Ben Field

Peter Farquhar was found dead on 26 October 2015, aged 69. The court heard Field "suffocated him" when he was too weak to resist, and left a half-empty bottle of whisky in Mr Farquhar's room to create the impression he had drunk himself to death.

After a twelve week trial at Oxford Crown Court, Ben Field was found unanimously guilty of the murder of Peter Farquhar. He had already pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud and two counts of burglary. He was found not guilty of one count of conspiracy to murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of an article for use of fraud.

The court heard how he duped 69-year-old Peter Farquhar into a fake relationship to get him to change his will.

And when Mr Farquhar died, Field moved on to neighbour Ann Moore-Martin, 83 and was accused of plotting to kill her too. He was found not guilty of this.

Field admitted duping both Mr Farquhar and Miss Moore-Martin into fake relationships with him as part of a plot to get them to change their wills, but denied any involvement in their deaths.

Former headmistress Miss Moore-Martin died of natural causes in May 2017. The trial heard she had been besotted with Field and the pair had a sexual relationship.

After the trial Mark Glover from Thames Valley Police said Field was "unlike any other criminal" he had encountered in his 31-year career.

"The extent of his planning, deception and cruelty towards his victims is frankly staggering, and I do not believe he has ever shown an ounce of remorse or contrition," he said.

"If he is sorry for anything it is that he got caught."