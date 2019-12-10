Church leader calls for more money to save young people from knife crime in Milton Keynes

The head of the Union of Christian Churches in MK has called for more funding to help steer young people away from knife crime.

Reverend George Assibey described the involvement of the Black and Minority Ethnic churches in Milton Keynes and said they all had one vision - to pray for the peace and wefare of the people of Milton Keynes.

Mayor Sam Crooks with young church members

He emphasised the need for MK Council, Milton Keynes Community Foundation and other grant-making bodies like the to help fund the work of the churches.

They particularly needed to fund activities for young people to keep them away from gangs, knife crime and anti-social behaviour, said Rev Assibey.

Mayor Sam Crooks attended the inauguration ceremony, which was held at Rhema International Church on Bletchley's Mount Farm.

Mr Crooks was presented with a cheque for £300 towards the Mayor’s charities.