Clever police take cash from criminals to fund crime prevention projects in Milton Keynes

Police have used more than £200,000 taken from criminals to fund crime prevention projects across the Thames Valley force area.

The decision was made by Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber and Chief Constable Jason Hogg as part of the applications for the TVP Community fund.

The fund provides biannual cash to voluntary and community groups that help to achieve the objectives of the PCC’s Police and Crime Plan

And the money for the scheme comes from the sale of stolen property that has been seized by police as part of criminal proceedings but cannot be returned to ihe rightful owners.

PCC Matthew Barber and Chief Constable Jason Hogg

With 210 applications submitted for over £1.4m of funding, 38 organisations have successfully been awarded funding of between £250 and £10,000 each to support the PCC’s Police and Crime Plan key priorities.

The awards were made to projects which support work to tackle anti-social behaviour and vehicle crime across Thames Valley.

Matthew Barber said: “Amongst the wide range of applications we have focused on tackling anti-social behaviour and vehicle crime. We know these are serious concerns in our communities and by allocating over £85,000 to these 17 projects we will be working to make communities safer.

“Our communities will benefit from this round through projects which align with a number of key policing priorities including additional CCTV systems, knife crime prevention and support for victims of crime.

“I’m delighted we can take money away from criminals and make sure it supports crime reduction where it really matters, in your local community.”

Jason Hogg said: “Alongside the Police and Crime Commissioner, I am pleased to be able to award over £200,000 of funding to 38 voluntary and community groups in the first round of this year’s Community Fund.

“This funding will ensure community and voluntary organisations can continue to run projects that play an important role in preventing crime and protecting our communities.

“I look forward to meeting the successful applicants at our presentation event in Milton Keynes on Friday 2 May.”

Meanwhile, the successful recipients of the funding have been invited to attend a presentation event, hosted by the Police & Crime Commissioner and Chief Constable in Milton Keynes on Friday May 2.

