Closure order issued against council flat following anti-social behaviour in Milton Keynes

Following frequent reports of criminality and anti-social behaviour a council flat in Central Milton Keynes has been issued with a three-month closure order.

Council officers and Thames Valley Police had been regularly called to the property in North Ninth Street to respond to incidents of concern, which included drug use and possession of dangerous weapons.

News

The closure order was made at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on 1 February under the ASB, Crime and Policing Act 2014 legislation.

Cllr Nigel Long, the Cabinet Member responsible for Housing, said: “We hope that the closure of this property sends a message to the community that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.

“I’d like to thank officers at the Council, as well as Thames Valley Police, for their help to tackle criminality and anti-social behaviour in our city.”

The closure power is a fast, flexible power that can be used to protect victims and communities by quickly closing premises that are causing nuisance or disorder.

Breaching a Closure Order is a criminal offence, carrying a penalty of either imprisonment for a period of up to six months or an unlimited fine, or both.