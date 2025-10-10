Closure Order on Milton Keynes house extended after reports of more anti-social behaviour
A Closure Order for an address on Carrington Grove in Castlethorpe has been extended.
Police officers were granted the extension on Friday, October 10.
The action comes after continued reports of anti-social behaviour and disorder linked to visitors at the property, causing disruption for the local community.
The order is in place for a further 3 months.
During this period, it is illegal for anyone other than the legal occupier and authorised professionals to enter the property.
Under Section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, the court may issue a Closure Order if:
- A person has engaged in disorderly, offensive, or criminal behaviour on the premises
- The use of the premises has resulted in serious nuisance to the public
- There has been disorder in the space associated with the premises
- The order is necessary to prevent further nuisance or disorder