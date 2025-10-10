Closure Order on Milton Keynes house extended after reports of more anti-social behaviour

A Closure Order has been extended on a Milton Keynes house after more reports of anti-social behaviour. Photo: TVP Milton Keynes/Facebook

A closure order on a Milton Keynes house has been extended after continued reports of anti-social behaviour.

A Closure Order for an address on Carrington Grove in Castlethorpe has been extended.

Police officers were granted the extension on Friday, October 10.

The action comes after continued reports of anti-social behaviour and disorder linked to visitors at the property, causing disruption for the local community.

The order is in place for a further 3 months.

During this period, it is illegal for anyone other than the legal occupier and authorised professionals to enter the property.

Under Section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, the court may issue a Closure Order if:

A person has engaged in disorderly, offensive, or criminal behaviour on the premises

The use of the premises has resulted in serious nuisance to the public

There has been disorder in the space associated with the premises

The order is necessary to prevent further nuisance or disorder