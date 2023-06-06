News you can trust since 1981
It follows multiple reports of anti-social behaviour at the property
By Sally Murrer
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST

A closure order has been slapped on a property on Beanhill following multiple complaints anti-social behaviour and drug activity there.

Milton Keynes City Council worked with police to issued the order, which lasts for three months.

It means the tenant must move out during that period and nobody else can enter the property.

The closure order follows multiple complaints about the Beanhill propertyThe closure order follows multiple complaints about the Beanhill property
The move follows numerous reports of drug-related activity, arrests being made at the property, loud music being played, and abusive behaviour towards neighbours.

Council officials say efforts were made to engage with the tenant, but repeated warnings were ignored and they were left with no option other than to issue a full closure order.

The tenant has now been removed and the council says it will review the case and decide the best course of action before the end of the three months.

Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, Cllr Emily Darlington, said today (Tuesday): “This type of behaviour is simply not acceptable and we will use all the powers available to us to take action.

"It’s particularly frustrating when we have families waiting to move into council homes, yet we have people abusing properties when they could be put to better use.”

She added: “My thanks go out to everyone involved in securing this closure order which will provide some much needed relief to the neighbourhood.”

A closure order can be made for a maximum of three months. However, the police or local authority can apply for an extension up to a overall maximum of six months.

