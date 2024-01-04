Closure order slapped on house on Milton Keynes estate following complaints from community
Police officers joined forces with the council’s antisocial behaviour officers to obtain a closure order on a property in Fullers Slade today (Thursday).
The move was prompted by complaints received by the local community and the order will last for three months.
Closures orders have to be agreed by magistrates and can only be made for a maximum of three months. However, the police or local authority can apply for an extension up to a overall maximum of six months.
Police or a local authority can initiate a full or partial closure order if they reasonably believe that there is, or is likely to be. a nuisance to members of the public or disorder relating to the premises and in its vicinity.
In the past, properties in Milton Keynes have been the subject of full closure orders, meaning the tenants themselves have to quit the properties. But this can lead to problems of them becoming homeless and the council having to pay to house them temporarily elsewhere.