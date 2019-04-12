Company director sentenced for unregistered gas work in Milton Keynes

A director of a rogue plumbing company has been sentenced for carrying out unregistered gas work in Milton Keynes.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard on April 2 how Andrew Stevens purported to be Gas Safe registered when he undertook gas work at two properties in the city between 2015 and 2016.

News

He brandished a t-shirt with the Gas Safe logo, which was also on the company van.

Mr Stevens was reported to Gas Safe Register after defects were found in the installation of a gas boiler.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Mr Stevens was not Gas Safe registered at the time he conducted this work.

Andrew Stevens of Reynolds Place, Grange Farm, Milton Keynes, was found guilty of four offences under the Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998.

Mr Stevens received four 18-month sentences, all suspended for two years. He was also ordered to do 300 hours of community service and pay costs of £15,000.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Andrew McGill said: “Mr Stevens undertook gas work which he knew he was not registered to do”.

“HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate action against rogue gas fitters who disregard the law and place lives at risk.

"Working with gas appliances is difficult, specialised and potentially very dangerous, so it is vital that this is only undertaken by trained and competent engineers who are registered with Gas Safe.”