Concerns grow for missing 23-year-old Watford woman with links to Milton Keynes

Police are appealing to trace a missing Watford woman with links to Milton Keynes.

Stephanie, aged 23, was last seen at around midday on Monday July 29.

She is described as being just under 5ft tall, with long black hair and brown eyes, and has a tattoo of a boy’s name on her right wrist.

She was last seen wearing a green top and shorts.

She has strong links to Southall and Hayes in London, but also has links to Harrow,

Ealing and Hammersmith, as well as Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes and High Wycombe in Thames Valley.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Stephanie’s welfare.

Information and sightings can be reported online or via the non-emergency number 101.

If anyone thinks they are with Stephanie now or have seen her in the last few moments, they should call 999 immediately and quote ISR 307 of 1 August.