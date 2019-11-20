Convicted child sex offender back behind bars after coming to Milton Keynes to 'make a fresh start'

A convicted child sex offender who lived in Stony Stratford has today been jailed for harassing and threatening a female.

Michael Reid, 29, from Mursley Court, came to Milton Keynes to make a fresh start after serving a prison term for meeting a child following sexual grooming and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The offences happened in West Cumbria four years ago.

But this week Reid was back before a judge at Carlisle Crown Court facing a charge of harassment.

The victim was a woman he had been in a relationship with for a short period last year.

The court heard Reid used social media to name the woman and offer a £1,000 reward to anybody prepared to do “serious” damage to her.

The posts even involved a threat to “chop her head off and cut her into small pieces.”

Reid, who works full-time in a local warehouse, was jailed for 16 months and banned from contacting his victim for 10 years.