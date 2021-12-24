Coroner calls for urgent review of the way mental health patients are assessed in Milton Keynes after dad killed by son

A coroner is calling for an urgent review of the way mental health patients in Milton Keynes are assessed for sectioning after the death of a pensioner who was stabbed several times by his mentally ill son.

In August, 2019, Gary Robinson,46, was detained indefinitely at the Old Bailey after admitting the manslaughter of his 86-year-old father Hedley Robinson at his home in Chicheley Street, Newport Pagnell.

Robinson had denied murder but admitted manslaughter as well as the attempted murder of his mother Margarete, who suffered serious injuries.

Inquest

The court heard that two days before the tragedy Robinson, who suffered from a schizoaffective disorder, had been behaving bizarrely and so his mother called the police.

They took him to hospital but he was arrested after kicking a member of staff and abusing others.

He was later released from police custody and taken home by his parents but later that day attacked them. Hedley Robinson, who suffered from dementia, died three weeks later in Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Following an inquest this month at which a conclusion of unlawful killing was recorded, local coroner Tom Osborne raised concerns after issuing a Prevention of Future Deaths report to the Chief Executive of Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust and the Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police.

Hedley Robinson and his wife were attacked at their home in MK

He said he was concerned that the Section 136 Mental Health Act assessment, under which people can be sectioned for the safety of themselves or others, was conducted without full information held by the NHS Trust or discussion with senior police officers and others who had been involved in Gary Robinson’s care.

“There needs to be an urgent review of the operation of Section 136 procedures in Milton Keynes,” he said.

“In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.”