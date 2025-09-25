Councillor raises alarm over Thames Valley Police's lack of a marine unit

Thames Valley Police has been quizzed over its lack of a dedicated marine unit, amid fears it cannot respond quickly enough to river emergencies.

The force currently shares a marine team with Hampshire Constabulary as part of a Joint Operations Unit. That means boats are not based in the Thames Valley but are brought in when required.

Several councillors raised concerns about the force’s ability to respond quickly to emergencies on local rivers.

Councillor Karen Rowlan said it was strange that the force did not have its own boats, given the number of incidents that occur on local waterways.

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber was grilled on the matter

She told a meeting: “I still get very frustrated, as you know, I have got the Thames River coursing right through Reading, and many people have waterways coursing through their towns, you know, the myriad of challenges we have there.

“But there are problems. We have got homeless people on boats that are sinking. So when we have got a problem in the Thames Valley, we have got to get boats essentially from the Isle of Wight, and it’s very, very frustrating.

“There are things that happen daily in our rivers across the Thames Valley where we need quick operations. Can we really get boats and people on the water when we need them?”

The Reading councillor urged closer cooperation between councils, the police, the Environment Agency and the Canal and River Trust.

Buckinghamshire Councillor Stuart Wilson stressed the importance of the golden hour principle in emergencies.

He said he was worried about the time lost while marine officers travel long distances and called for a closest first policy where the nearest unit responds.

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber defended the current setup, insisting the unit could be deployed quickly and that resources were genuinely shared between the two forces.

He said: “There are challenges undoubtedly, [but] I would reject the idea that we have got the horses and they have got the boats.

“Because they are genuinely shared, the horses happen to be stabled in the Thames Valley, but they are regularly deployed down in Hampshire.

“The ability to share those special resources, which a lot of forces don’t have at all, is really significant.

“The alternative to having use of a Hampshire unit would be we have our own marine unit. I haven’t costed that, but it would be a significant expense.

“I think most people would rather make sure we keep that really good neighbourhood team in the town centres who are nicking the shoplifters.”