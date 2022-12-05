Counter Terrorism Police urge people in Milton Keynes to be vigilant when out and about this Christmas

Counter Terrorism officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) are asking people to be their eyes and ears this Christmas.With footfall increasing in local shopping centres and other public venues over the coming weeks, officers are urging members of the public to stay alert and report anything that doesn’t seem right.

Hannah Wilkinson, head of ERSOU’s Counter Terrorism Policing unit, said: “Unfortunately the threat from terrorism remains very real, and recent incidents demonstrate that attacks can happen anywhere, in any community. Whilst there is no intelligence to suggest there is a specific threat to our region, we still need people to help keep each other safe.

“What we’re asking is simple. Stay alert and trust your instincts. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, tell a member of staff or a police officer. Don’t assume someone else will do it.

“We know people worry about wasting our time, but you absolutely aren’t. Your actions could save lives.”

The threat to the UK from terrorism remains at substantial, which means an attack is likely.

Ms Wilkinson said: “While we work around the clock, with specialist officers deployed across {region} to disrupt terrorist activity, support from the public is vital.

“You know your community, your town and your street better than anyone, and you know when something isn’t right.”

“What we need you to do is trust your instincts. Let’s look out for each other this winter.”If you have useful information, then report it here. If you’re worried about someone you know, you can get support here.