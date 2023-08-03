Five MK Dons supporters have been sentenced following a fight in Peterborough city centre.

The fans were involved in the fracas outside O’Neills pub in Broadway, at about 6pm on December 29 last year, before the two teams played that evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A mother and her young child in a pram were caught in the middle of the fight.

Some of the fighting fans have received a ban on attending MK Dons football matches

The group appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 21 July along with one Peterborough United supporter.

Ben Farrant, 22, of Oakley, near Bedford, and Michael Carrington, 19, of Woodmans Close in Deanshanger, both received 200-hour community orders, fines and three-year football banning orders, having pleaded guilty to Section 4 public order offences.

Ben Cooper, 28, of Petersham Close in Newport Pagnell, and Lou Barry, 29, of Flexerne Crescent on Ashalnd, received fines of £266, having pleaded guilty to Section 5 public order offences. They will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 12 September where it will be decided whether they should receive banning orders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luke Williams, 28, of Tickford Street, Newport Pagnell, received a 200-hour community order and a fine, having pleaded guilty to Section 4 public order offences.

Steven Ford, 58, of Grove Street, Peterborough, also pleaded guilty to Section 5 public order offences and received a conditional discharge for 12 months.

The banning orders prohibits them from coming within two miles of MK Dons matches played at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, and from attending away matches.

Football officer Mark Wood said: “This large fight took place at what was still a fairly busy time of the evening, next to a supermarket and a taxi rank.