Cowardly murderer stabbed 17-year-old victim in the BACK say Milton Keynes police

Young murder victim Dom Ansah was stabbed in the back by his cowardly attacker, a post mortem has revealed.

And his friend and fellow former Hazeley School pupil Ben Gillham-Rice died from a stab wound to the chest, say police.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice have been formally identified

The two 17-year-olds died as a result of a stabbing at a private house party in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley, just before midnight on Saturday.

Police have already arrested one 21-year-old male. Today they revealed they are seeking other people - and they know exactly who they are looking for.

They have warned that anybody protecting the culprits could face prosecution themselves.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, Head of Crime for Thames Valley Police, said: “We are still seeking others in connection with this dreadful incident, and would again appeal to anybody who has any information that can assist our investigation to make contact with police."

Det Ch Supt Ian Hunter is leading the investigation

“I fully appreciate the concern that this incident has caused in the local community, and would reassure anybody who has information that this will be treated sensitively and we will not tolerate any form of witness intimidation."

To anybody who may be hiding the culprits or too scared to 'grass' on them, DCS Hunter said: “We have officers and staff who can offer you the necessary support."

He added: “If there is anybody that has information, but has not yet contacted us, I ask you to look into your conscience and come forward. Two families are grieving the loss of a loved one, and we are resolute in our determination to bring all of the offenders to justice.

“I again would like to say, to those who are responsible, we know who we are looking for and we will find you, however long it takes.. Do the right thing and hand yourselves in to your nearest police station.

Stabbed in the back, Dom Ansah

“To anybody who is providing assistance, or being asked to, I remind you that this is a criminal offence and could lead to your prosecution."

DCS Hunter has also urged people not to speculate on social media about the double murder.

He said: “Whilst we realise there is great concern about what has happened, there has been a significant amount of unhelpful speculation on social media, it is distressing to the families and we want to avoid anything that jeopardises justice so please consider this when making comments.”

Two other males, a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man, also suffered injuries during the incident and are now recovering.

Ben Gillham-Rice, pictured here with his mum, also tragically lost his young life

Anyone who has any information, no matter what this information may be, should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting URN 1761 (19/10).

Or they can call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or make a report online here.