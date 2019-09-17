Crimewatch to broadcast new appeal in search for missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher

BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow is set to broadcast a nationwide appeal about missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher at the end of the month.

And, thanks to the Citizen, a major premier football club will shortly be publishing its own plea for clues about her disappearance.

Leah was seen on CCTV on the morning she disappeared

It is hoped both events will lead to a surge of publicity that could provide vital clues to help solve the seven month mystery.

Leah, who was 20 last month, vanished in February, the day after Valentine's Day, while walking to work.

Her Emerson Valley family, who describe her as "a girl who was too shy to even make her own doctors appointments" have gone through agony ever since.

They are convinced home-loving Leah did not deliberately run away from home.

Leah Croucher

Her dad John said: "She left the house and was caught on CCTV at 8.16am. She had just sent her daily "streaks" on Snapchat. She is thought to have continued on her way to Furzton lake towards work. The day seemed normal for her too. Then her phone was turned off at 8.36am. No one has seen her since."

He added: "Life stopped for everyone who loves her. Life turned crazy. Press conferences, radio interviews, helicopters, specialist trained dogs, drones, underwater search teams, an angel who anonymously donated £5,000 as a reward for information. How can a young woman just vanish into thin air?

"Thirty thousand posters worldwide have been placed by us, family, friends and even strangers. Millions of shares and retweets in total. And yet still we read messages even last week from people who say they have only just heard our beautiful, wonderful Leah is missing.

"Her big sister has climbed a mountain. A two day music festival has been held as her 20th birthday party. The Citizen has run her story almost every week for seven months. Hundreds of people have reported possible sightings to the police. Everyone is trying to help."

Leah's poster

But, despite all the efforts, there has been no new information about Leah and no confirmed sighting of her.

"We need more publicity for our missing child," said John.

"Around the 25th of this month Crimewatch will be running her story. We pray this will bring us the answers we need. It has to. Because we can't go much longer without knowing without going insane. We need your help. Please share. Please keep looking."

Meanwhile Leah's sister Jade said: "Are we waiting for the unimaginable? Are we waiting to be faced with a situation that every single person fears that one day they might have face? The only thing that I can say with confidence is that not a single part of me believes my sister has ran away. Knowing this though only makes me fear her disappearance more."

She added: "Someone knows what has happened to Leah, they must do. People do not just vanish into thin air with no trace! Surely everyone agrees that not only do we need answers, we deserve them!

Anybody with any information at all about Leah call police immediately on via 101 quoting 43190049929. Or, if they wish to stay anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers charity free on 0800 555 111.