Criminal Behaviour Order issued following bicycle thefts in Milton Keynes

A man has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for multiple bicycle thefts following a police investigation.

Adam Bamber, aged 43, of Ramsons Avenue, Milton Keynes appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 July and received a CBO following convictions for stealing four bicycles and dishonestly receiving stolen goods, namely a bicycle.

The order is in place for two years and prevents Bamber from attending any public bicycle sheds or bicycle racks within the borough of Milton Keynes.

In addition, a Community Order was also made and Bamber must attend treatment for drug dependency for a period of nine months.

PC David Smith of the Problem Solving Team based at Milton Keynes police station said: “This CBO was sought as a result of Adam Bamber persistently acting in an anti-social manner.

“Breaching any of the conditions could result in a fine or imprisonment.

“I hope this order is seen as a warning to others and shows that behaviour like this will not be tolerated.”