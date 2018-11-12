Criminal investigation into Milton Keynes police officer dropped

A criminal investigation into a serving police officer has been dropped because of a lack of evidence.

Detective inspector Ian Jarvis was arrested on suspicion of inciting prostitution and supplying drugs in Milton Keynes, as previously reported in the Citizen.

A police spokesman said: “A serving officer was arrested on Wednesday, February 7, on suspicion of causing or inciting prostitution for gain and the sale/supply of prescription only medicine not in accordance with prescription given by an appropriate practitioner.

“This is due to there being insufficient evidence to proceed.

“The officer, a 44-year-old man of inspector rank, based in Milton Keynes, remains suspended at this time pending an investigation into gross misconduct.”