Cycling Santas gearing up to rehearse for Milton Keynes world record attempt

Up to 150 jolly Santas will rally at Station Square in Milton Keynes on Saturday ahead of cycling through the city centre for mince pies at Campbell Park. (16/12)

After two years of trials organised by Cycling CitizensMK, the event will be a rehearsal for a world record attempt for the number of cycling Santas scheduled for next year.

It’s hoped the Cycling Santas will inspire more people and especially children to take up cycling after a survey by Cycling CitizensMK showed 40% of 11 to 12 year olds who live within a 15-minute cycle ride are being driven to school, and 56% don’t do the Government-recommended one hour of physical exercise each day.

The Cycling Santas will set off at 10.30am on Saturday

Cllr Zoe Nolan, MK Council Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “We know travelling actively to school makes a big difference to children’s health and wellbeing. Last year MK Council delivered Bikeability Training to 35% of all nine to11 year olds and we’re doing all we can to increase it to 60% this year. I pledge to work with our schools to find ways we can work together with the Cycling Citizens alliance to achieve this goal, and get to 80% by 2025.”

Dame Ann Limb, High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, added: “I am totally behind MK Council’s ambition to find ways to get more children cycling to school. Walking and cycling are good for people, places, and the planet which is at the heart of my sustainability focus as High Sheriff.”

Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “Research shows active travel leads to longer, healthier lives. I pledge to do all I can to help MK City Council make walking and cycling easier and more attractive to MK residents.”

Milton Keynes deputy mayor, Marie Bradburn, had also pledged to support the project in her mayoral year. And Ian Revell, chief executive of MK Community Foundation, said: “Our Vital Signs research shows CO2 emissions to be too high in MK. If more of us cycle whenever we can instead of driving, the city air will be cleaner, people will be healthier, and the cost of living will be less.”