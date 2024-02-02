Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault in Milton Keynes.

It happened around 8pm on Tuesday (30/1), when a man riding a bike inappropriately touched a woman over her clothing on Pattison Lane, near Wilford Close.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The offender is described as a white man, wearing a brown knitted hat, with short hair and facial hair. He is described as being of average build and was on a bicycle during the incident.

Polie have issued a witness appeal

Investigating officer, PC Hannah Kastrian, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed this distressing incident to please get in touch.

“We would also like to appeal to those residents in the surrounding areas and those driving along the roads around this time on this day, to check CCTV and dash cam footage.

“You can report information online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240048041.