Cyclist wanted in connection with sexual assault in Milton Keynes

Police issue witness appeal
By Olga Norford
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:40 GMT
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault in Milton Keynes.

It happened around 8pm on Tuesday (30/1), when a man riding a bike inappropriately touched a woman over her clothing on Pattison Lane, near Wilford Close.

The offender is described as a white man, wearing a brown knitted hat, with short hair and facial hair. He is described as being of average build and was on a bicycle during the incident.

Polie have issued a witness appealPolie have issued a witness appeal
Investigating officer, PC Hannah Kastrian, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed this distressing incident to please get in touch.

“We would also like to appeal to those residents in the surrounding areas and those driving along the roads around this time on this day, to check CCTV and dash cam footage.

“You can report information online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240048041.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”