Dad of fatal stabbing victim helps police campaign to stop knife crime in Milton Keynes

Brave dad Jason Fathers, whose son was stabbed to death at a party, has joined police on targeted patrols to help reduce knife crime.

Jason’s 18-year-old son Jay was murdered at the beginning of this year when he stepped in as a hero to intervene in an fight at a New Year's party on Stantonbury.

Jason Fathers is helping police persuade people to put down their knives in MK

His family has since campaigned avidly for people to stop carrying knives. They have also launched a life-saving bid to buy Bleed Control Kits to help others that become victims of stabbing in the future.

The kits, to be mounted in easily accessible public places, are small bags that pressure bandages, tourniquets, a chest seal dressing and other medical equipment that can be easily used by members of the public to stop people from literally bleeding to death. They cost £96 each.

You can view the family's fundraising page here.

This week Jason took a kit out on patrol with local police, including mounted officers and roads policing officers, as they conducted patrols around Greenleys .

Jay Fathers was stabbed to death in MK

They explained to residents the work that is being done across Milton Keynes to take knives off the streets and to stop young people from feeling they need to carry one.

A police spokesman said: "Hearing how knife crime has impacted Jason and his family was a stark reminder of why operations like these are important and how working together can stop serious violence taking place in our communities."

Meanwhile, the Citizen is backing the campaign to buy Bleed Control Kits and we will give publicity to any business donating £96 to buy a complete kit.

"We're hoping businesses in Milton Keynes will get involved," said Jason, who plans to display Jay's photo where each kit is located.

All of Jay Fathers' family is joining the campaign

"People who carry knives need to realise the consequences of what can happen. I lost my son and nothing will bring him back. But hopefully our loss and his name will help save more lives."