Dad of fatal stabbing victim joins police on night patrols in Milton Keynes to warn youths of knife dangers

A father whose son was stabbed to death at a party in MK joined police on night patrols over the weekend in a bid to persuade young people to put down their knives.

Jason Fathers lost 18-year-old Jay on New Year’s Day in 2021, when the teenager was stabbed multiple times, causing horrific injuries to his arm, leg, chest and abdomen.

The young hero had tried to protect his friends from 21-year-old knifeman Callum Aylett,who is now serving a life sentence for murder.

Aylett had made a sick rap video, chanting about how he was going to stab people at the Stantonbury house party, before barging in armed with two kitchen knives.

After Jay’s death, his family launched a campaign to install bleed control kits in public places all over MK. These can save the lives on stabbing victims during the vital minutes before paramedics arrive.

The family has also campaigned long and hard to stop the culture of young people carrying knives.

This weekend, during fireworks night celebrations, Jason Fathers joined a team of officers, including the dog section, to spread the message first hand about the devastation knife crime can cause.

He took the opportunity to engage with several youths across MK and plans to repeat his patrols in the near future, say police.

A spokesman said: “If you see Jason out with officers, please feel free to come and speak to him as he wants to support his community in the prevention of knife crime.”

The initiative is part of Operation Deter, launched in the city this summer following four tragic fatal stabbing within just 13 weeks in MK.

Meanwhile, Jason, who lives on Heelands, is continuing his campaign to get bleed kits installed in as many local venues as possible.

After Jay was stabbed, his friends provided CPR before emergency services arrived 12 minutes later and tried in vain to save him.

His dad believes a simple Bleed Control Kit, complete with tourniquets and pads to put pressure on the wound, could have prevented the tragedy.

