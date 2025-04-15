‘Dangerous’ man, 49, pleads guilty to Christmas Day double murder which shook Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has pleaded guilty to a Christmas Day double murder which shook Milton Keynes and also admitted two further counts of attempted murder following a hearing at Luton Crown Court.

Jazwell Brown, aged 49, of Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count each of possession of a knife in a public place and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Joanne Pearson, aged 38, and Teohna Grant, aged 24, were attacked on Christmas Day at adjacent properties in Santa Cruz Avenue and sustained fatal stab wounds.

Two other people, a boy who was aged 17 at the time and a 29-year-old man, each suffered stab wounds but survived.

Jazwell Brown has been described as a 'dangerous man' by police. Photo: TVP

A dog was also injured in the incident but survived.

Brown was arrested on Christmas Day and was charged on 27 December last year.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend deepest condolences to the families of Joanne and Teohna who tragically died in this shocking incident on Christmas Day.

“Jazwell Brown is a dangerous man and I am glad that he has pleaded guilty, accepting responsibility for his actions that day, but the deaths of Joanne and Teohna cannot be undone.

“This was a brutal attack on his own partner and neighbour, in their respective homes, where they should have been able to feel safe and secure.”

Brown is to be sentenced on Thursday 22 May at the same court.