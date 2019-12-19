'Dangerous' man wanted for murder could be lying low in Milton Keynes

A man hunted by police in connection with a brutal murder in Cleethorpes could be hiding somewhere in Milton Keynes.

Adbi Ali, 29, is so potentially dangerous that people should not approach him, police have warned.

Do not approach Ali if you see him

Ali, who sports a distinctive gold front tooth, is from Somalia but has links to MK.

Humberside police are searching for him as as part of their investigations into the murder of drug user Shaun Lyall in his flat in Cleethorpes in July 2018.

Mr Lyall was battered and bludgeoned drug to death in a frenzied attack with golf clubs, screwdrivers, a knife, scissors and a piece of wood.

This week a 45-year-old Grimsby man, Craig Whittle was convicted for his part in the murder and jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years.

The gap has been replaced with a gold tooth

But police are still searching for his accomplice to the brutal crime and have now put out a renewed appeal to trace Ali, who they describe as a "significant suspect in the investigation".

If you have any information about his whereabouts contact Humberside police on 999 or 101 quoting log 517 of 17 July 2018.

A police spokesman said: “We again advise that he is not approached. Please call the police in the first instance.”