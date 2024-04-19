Dangerous Milton Keynes man convicted of murder after 'brutal and horrific' attack in city underpass

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dangerous Milton Keynes man has been convicted of murder after a 'brutal and horrific' attack in a city underpass.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, Wesley Atick, aged 26, of Buxton Close, Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes, has been convicted of the murder of John Davies in Milton Keynes.Atick pleaded guilty to one count of murder at Oxford Crown Court today (19/4).He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on 24th May.

On Monday 23rd October last year, Thames Valley Police received reports of an assault in the underpass between Groveway and Newport Road in Wavendon Gate.John Davies, aged 34, from Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes, sadly died in hospital three days later on Thursday 26th October.A Home Office post-mortem examination found the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and face.Atick was charged on 25th October last year.Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my sympathy to John’s family. To lose someone in such a horrific manner is unimaginable, and my thoughts remain with them.

“I am glad that Atick has pleaded guilty for a crime that we still don’t know why he committed.