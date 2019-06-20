Daniel O'Brien absconds from HMP Springhill

Daniel O'Brien who was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison is on the run from HMP Springhill

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a prisoner, who has absconded from HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire.

Daniel O’Brien, aged 33, was last seen at the prison at around 9.30pm on Tuesday (18/6).

He is serving an eight and a half year prison sentence for aggravated burglary.

O’Brien is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall and of medium build.

He has blue eyes and short brown hair.

He is known to frequent Surrey and Middlesex.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tom Booth of Aylesbury CID, said: “We are appealing for help in locating O’Brien, and I am urging anybody who knows of his whereabouts to call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190184188.

“Alternatively, you can provide information via the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

“If you see O’Brien, do not approaching him, but call 999 immediately.”