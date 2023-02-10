Date and location confirmed for Milton Keynes procession commemorating Leah Croucher

A date and location has been confirmed for a public procession in memory of Leah Croucher in Milton Keynes.

On 3 March, residents are invited to pay their respects to the late 19-year-old.

A cortege is departing from Emerson Valley at approximately 10.50am and arriving at Crownhill Crematorium at noon.

Leah Croucher

While the procession is open to the public Leah’s funeral will be held in private at the crematorium from 12:15pm.

The cortege will depart from White Horse Drive and proceed through Furzton, Shenley Brook End, Shenley Church End and Grange Farm.

This afternoon (10 February), the family announced Leah’s funeral plans via Thames Valley Police.

In a statement John and Claire Croucher said: “Hello to the people of Milton Keynes who have supported us every step of the way with the search for Leah, during the long three years and eight months that she was classed as a missing person.

The route the cortege is taking

“We cannot thank you all enough for this support during those years, as well as the past four and a half months since Leah was found.

“The community outpouring displayed at the address in Furzton, as well as the countless messages of support displayed on a tree nearby, which have been compiled into a book by the local church on the estate has taken our breath away.

“As a family, this has brought us a large amount of comfort.

“The time has come to finally lay our beautiful Leah to rest.

“We have been advised that many of you may wish to continue to show your support and respect for Leah.

“We ask you all, as a family, that you respect our wishes for a private service at the crematorium.

“This will be a service for Leah’s family and friends, and there is also a limit to the amount of guests we can have due to space and Health & Safety regulations.

“However, we would like to offer the opportunity to those of you who wish to pay your respects and say your very own private ‘goodbye’ to Leah as she goes on her final journey to the crematorium.

“Our request is not only for the people of Milton Keynes, but also for the media, to please at this very difficult time, respect our wishes for Leah’s funeral to be private.

“We would ask you to please be mindful where you park as we would anticipate a number of people will want to pay their respects.

“If you are able to use public transport, or share vehicles, that would be preferable so that local traffic is not too heavily impacted.

“We are releasing a map showing the exact route that we will follow to this private ceremony.

“We also ask that only family purchase floral tributes.

“A Just Giving page has been created as we would like to raise funds again for a charity that has supported us throughout this difficult time, Missing People, so that they continue their hugely valuable work.

“Should you wish to make a donation, as a mark of your respect for Leah, you can do so by visiting: In memory of Leah Croucher - JustGiving

“We close this message by once again thanking everybody, not only in Milton Keynes, but across the UK, for all your loving support, messages and sympathy.