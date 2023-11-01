Daughter's heartfelt appeal after mother's ashes are stolen in overnight burglary between Milton Keynes and Buckingham

The victim’s mother designed the ornaments before she passed away

A daughter has launched a social media in the hopes of being reunited with her mother’s ashes, after they were stolen in an overnight burglary between Milton Keynes and Buckingham.

A number of items were taken from Sophie Edmondson’s property in Wicken in the early hours of Sunday morning (29 October).

Among them were crafted items of overwhelming sentimental value, including an ornament containing her late mother, Hannah Aquarone’s ashes.

The stolen urn containing a late grandmother's ashes

Hannah died from pancreatic cancer six years ago and wanted to leave something behind that her family could remember her by. She designed images of leaves, mice, and flowers, and hired a local artist to carve out the designs after her cancer diagnosis.

Jewellery, building materials and tools, were also taken during the burglary, where offenders targeted an outbuilding next to the family’s house.

On Monday Sophie said on Facebook: “With the saddest heart I post this…

“My mum’s beautiful urn with her ashes in has been stolen (along with a lot of other things). I am absolutely lost for words.

The distinctive mice on the urn

“I have absolutely no interest in finding out who did this but I would give anything to get her ashes back.”

The post has been shared over 4,300 times on social media, Sophie has been “overwhelmed” by the support. Mainly she has been contacted by strangers sharing their disbelief that people would steal something of such sentimental value.

Between 1am and 3am items were taken from the property on Wicken Park Road. Police are searching for two offenders in relation to the case, they believe the perpetrators were using a long-wheel-based white van, that could be a Ford Transit or Mercedes Sprinter.

Hannah designed the urn before she passed away

Northamptonshire Police advises that the urn with the ashes is very distinctive, with a personalised inscription and carvings of field mice on the lid and snowdrops, bluebells and holly around the base.

A force spokesperson said: “Any burglary is distressing but the theft of something as personal as a loved one's ashes is truly awful. We're appealing to anyone with any information that could help us recover this urn to do the right thing and get in touch with us urgently.”

Anyone with information about the burglary or the whereabouts of the urn is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.