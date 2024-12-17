Dealer from Milton Keynes jailed after heroin and cocaine are found under his bed

A 22-year-old man has been locked up for supplying class A drugs in Milton Keynes.

Raizel Martha, of Plumstead Avenue, Milton Keynes, was jailed for four years and six months following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. He was also ordered to forfeit the drugs and a mobile phone.

In a previous hearing, he pleaded guilty to two counts of concern in the supply of class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin. He was identified as the holder of a class A drug line operating in Milton Keynes between May 21 and October 19, 2023.

Martha was charged after getting arrested at his home address where a quantity of heroin and cocaine and a mobile phone were found under his bed.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rob Mogridge said: “We will not tolerate drug dealing in our communities, as it often causes significant harm to the most vulnerable members of society. We will relentlessly target and prosecute offenders like Raizel Martha, and we will pursue those involved in the supply of drugs.

“Information from the public about drug-related activity in Milton Keynes is paramount in helping us develop intelligence for proactive investigations. If you have any information, please report it to us by calling 101 or using the online reporting tool on our website.”