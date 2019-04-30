Dele Alli pitches in to steer youths away from knife crime in Milton Keynes

Tottenham Hotspur and England footballer Dele Alli returned to his home town to sign shirts for young people who are being steered away from a life of crime, knives and gangs.

Dele, who started out playing for MK Dons, visited GMAC Global, a community interest company based in the Old Bus Station building at Central Milton Keynes.

Dele Alli

The company works with the probation service, schools and youths in the community to offer intervention Programmes, knife campaigns, crime prevention and gang reduction programmes within music and arts.

They offer a range of specialist courses covering everything from music production, sound engineering, videography, photography and life skills.

The facility is due to be officially opened by the Mayor of Milton Keynes tomorrow (Tuesday) after a year spent refurbishing the building.

GMAC Global was launched as a charitable arm for record label New Money recordings, which is based in Hanslope.

Director Nicholi Salves said: “We use our music programmes to engage the young people, as we work with a lot of youths in the community that have behavioural problems.

“Our staff are extremely experienced in this field. We can offer training at a very high level for people of all ages and give them the skills they need to succeed in the career they may choose to follow.”