Three men are in custody after a pawesome effort by a Milton Keynes police dog.

Thames Valley Police in Milton Keynes responded to a report of three males who had stolen a motor bike from an address in Shenley Lodge.

And, according to police, "with the help from the roads policing unit and our four-legged friend and his handler, we quickly arrested three males".

The men are now in custody and the investigation continues.