Details of wanted man released by police investigating brutal stabbing in Milton Keynes
Police are appealing for help in tracing a man wanted in connection with a stabbing – but are warning people not to approach him if they see him.
Mason Armstrong, 19, is being sought by officers who wish to speak to him about a brutal stabbing on Glebe Farm estate.
A man was stabbed multiple times and required hospital treatment for a deep laceration to the leg.
The incident happen in Warren Way on 19 August.
Police are urging anyone who sees Armstrong not to approach him but to call 999.
He is 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build with wavy brown hair and brown eyes.
He has small tattoos to either side of both eyes.
Detective Constable Sarah-Jane Pledger said: “We are looking to question Armstrong in connection with this alleged assault.
“If you see Armstrong, do not approach him, but instead call 999, quoting reference 43220370996.”
If you know where he is, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.