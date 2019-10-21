Detective sends direct video message warning to those responsible for Milton Keynes double murder as manhunt continues

The detective heading up the investigation into the shocking double murder of two teenage boys in Milton Keynes at the weekend has sent a direct video message to those responsible.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, head of crime for Thames Valley Police, has released a video message on the force's social media channels.

Seventeen-year-olds Ben Gillham-Rice and Dom Ansah were both stabbed to death just before midnight at a private house party in Emerson Valley on Saturday night.

The pair have widely named locally but their identities have yet to be confirmed by police.

The person or people who killed the two teenage boys remain at large despite a large scale police operation since.

Two other young men aged 17 and 23 were also stabbed but their injuries are not life-threatening, say police.

The party began early on Saturday evening for 15 to 20 young people in a detached house in Archford Croft. Neighbours noticed a birthday banner strung above the front door and heard music.

Initially it was believed there were no gatecrashers at the party.

But Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter says the person/people responsible were indeed UNINVITED guest/s who turned up with their faces covered and wielding knives in a targeted attack.

And in a video message, Det Ch Supt Hunter fired a stark warning those responsible and anyone who may be helping to hide them.

