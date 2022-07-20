Devious online sellers are robbing buyers as they turn up to pay cash for their purchase, warn police in Milton Keynes

Officers have now issued a warning to all people who buy online from places such as Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree or eBay.

A spokesman said: “We are investigating four robberies where victims have been robbed of cash as they make their way to pick an item they have purchased on an online marketplace.”

Police are now are appealing for other victims to come forward and help with their investigation.

Buyers are urged never to give out personal information such as their home address when a cash payment is involved.

They are also advised to meet the seller in a mutually agreed public place and take somebody with them.

“If something does not feel right then do not go ahead with the purchase. You are always free to walk away,” said the spokesman.