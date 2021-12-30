'D***heads' Furious Milton Keynes MP slams anti-vaccine protesters

Dozens of angry anti-vaccine demonstrators who stormed into the city's main Covid testing centre and also MK theatre yesterday have been described as d***heads by local MP Ben Everitt.

The' freedom rally' mob marched into the test centre at CMK yesterday afternoon, knocking down signs, throwing traffic cones and shouting 'shame on you' to staff and people waiting to be tested.

Video of the demonstration have been posted on Twitter and they show one member appearing to snatch test kits and throw them in a bin.

The anti vax protesters stormed into the Central Milton Keynes testing centre

The placard-carrying mob also staged a protest at MK Theatre, barging into the foyer during the interval of the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime.

Members of the audience described how the protesters were shouting and 'shoving' people, causing children to be frightened.

Mr Everitt, who is MP for Milton Keynes North, tweeted in response last night: "What a bunch of d***heads".

He added: "The staff & volunteers at our vax centres do an amazing job. Nobody deserves this at work.

They also barged into MK Theatre during a panto performance

"I hope @ThamesVP get the evidence needed to bring these morons to justice."

The MP is calling for anyone with information or videos to contact police.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, Matthew Barber, said it was appalling how the protest escalated into "something much uglier”.

He spoke to police officers last night to discuss their response on Wednesday evening, and said the offences will be investigated and "appropriate action taken”.

Ben Everitt MP didn't mince his words about the anti vax protesters

“All of the events will be reviewed to help plan for future protest events and ensure that colleagues in the NHS can continue their fantastic work in delivering the vaccine roll out."

No arrests have yet been made but police have video footage of the incident.

Meanwhile former health minister Matt Hancock has slammed the protest as "appalling behaviour".