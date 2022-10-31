Dial 999 if you see this woman wanted by police in Milton Keynes
Leigh Ashwell is wanted for failure to appear in court
Police have asked the public to help them to trace a woman who is wanted for failure to appear at court.
Leigh Ashwell, aged 33, has links to most areas of MK but is known to particularly frequent the Wolverton, Central Milton Keynes and Bletchley areas.
She is 5ft 5ins tall, skinny build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Investigating officer PC Da Silva Melo said: “Ashwell has failed to appear at court and enquiries have been ongoing to locate her.”
He added: “We are now appealing for the public’s help. If you know, where she is or may have seen her we would advise you not to approach her but please call 999 with the information you have, quoting reference 43220439399.
“If you have information but do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”