Did Leah Croucher lie to parents and disable phone locations BEFORE she went missing in Milton Keynes?

Missing teenager Leah Croucher may have disabled the location setting on her mobile phone the evening BEFORE she went missing, police have revealed.

The officers in charge of the mammoth search say Leah also fibbed to her parents about where she went on Valentine's night.

Leah Croucher has been missing since February 15th

The 19-year-old left her family home in Emerson Valley at 6pm on February 14 and returned at 7.15pm. She told her parents she was visiting a friend.

However, police enquiries have since shown that was not the case, and there are 75 minutes where Leah was unaccounted for.

Police say it is possible the locations setting on her Samsung phone were switched off that same evening in the area of Furzton Lake.

Leah seemingly vanished off the face of the earth the following morning, February 15, while walking the two mile journey from home to her workplace in Knowlhill

Recently released picture of Leah

Three witnesses have reported seeing somebody resembling her by Furzton Lake between 9.30am and 11.15am that morning. They say she looked angry and was upset and crying.

Leah's phone has never been traced, and there has been no activity on it since she disappeared.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard said: "I cannot say what has happened to Leah. I sincerely hope she will hear this appeal."

He added: "Leah, if you are listening, please contact Thames Valley Police to let us know you are safe. You are not in any trouble."

Anyone with information relating to Leah's disappearance should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

