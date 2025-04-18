Did you see a naked middle-aged man at the side of a Milton Keynes grid road?

Police are seeking witnesses

Police have launched an unusual appeal for witnesses who saw a naked middle-aged man at the side of a city grid road.

Officers were called to sighting today (Friday April 18) at approximately 1pm on the H6 Childs Way at Brooklands.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “A 999 call was received reporting a naked male at the side of the road. Officers attended and a 55 year old male was arrested on suspicion of committing an act of outraging public decency.”

They added: “There were several people in the area at the time, including a group of runners who pointed officers in the direction of the male. We are keen to speak to those witnesses and ask that if you saw what happened and are willing to speak to police, please contact us on 101 or through our online reporting form quoting 43250189413.”