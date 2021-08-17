Did you witness knife attack on teenage boy in Milton Keynes?

Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses after a teenager was attacked by a gang in an attempted robbery in Bletchley.

The victim was walking home through the grassy area near Cullen Place at 9.30pm on Wednesday, August 11, when he was approached by two youths who were standing under a tree.

They kicked and punched the victim, causing him to fall to the ground.

Police are appealing for witnesses to nasty attack

The attackers were then joined by around another six young men who threatened the victim with a knife and shouted at him.

They then ran off.

The victim sustained cuts and bruises to his hands and neck which he received hospital treatment for. He has since been discharged.

The offenders are described as a group of between seven and eight males aged between 17 and 18 years old.

One of the offenders is described as a chubby male, with short, dark hair, who was wearing a grey tracksuit. Another offender with him was described as taller and also wearing a grey tracksuit.

Two other offenders had light coloured curly hair and they were wearing black clothing.

The rest also wore grey tracksuits.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Susan Russell, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.

“I’d also like to appeal to anyone who may have seen a group of males as described above around the play park near Wind in the Willows Day Nursery as some of the victim’s belongings were found behind this building.

“Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210359891.