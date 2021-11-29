Did you witness sexual assault by hooded offender near Milton Keynes

A woman, aged in her 20s, was sexually assaulted when an offender approached her from behind and inappropriately touched her over her clothing.

The incident happened at around 7.30am on Wednesday (24/11), while the offender ran along Vicarage Road in Bletchley in the direction of Aylesbury Street and Manor Road.

The offender is described as male, and was wearing a dark blue jacket with the hood up and dark trousers.

Police area appealing for witnesses to the incident incident which occurred last Wednesday (24/11)

He was running very fast and continued to run off after the incident, and so no further description is available.

Investigating officer PC Hannah Kastrian, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident, or who may have dash-cam footage from around the time of the incident to please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 43210531218.

“Alternatively you can make a report online or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.