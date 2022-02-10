Did you witness thug threaten teenage boy with knife as he cycled to school in Milton Keynes?

A 13-year-old boy who was cycling to school was attacked and threatened with a knife by a thug who stole his bike.

The incident happened at around 11am in Newport Pagnell on Tuesday (8/2). The boy was cycling on the redway off Wolverton Road and parallel to the M1 when he was stopped and repeatedly told to get off the bike.

The victim refused and attempted to get away but his attacker punched him to the side of the face and pushed him in the chest, causing him to fall off his bike and on to the ground, causing a grazed hand.

The boy stood up and attempted to pick up his bike when the suspect pointed a knife at him.

The robber then picked up the bike and cycled off turning right at the end of the alleyway towards Lidl.

The suspect is described as approximately aged 14-16, white, slightly tanned, of skinny build, and around 5ft 6in tall.

He has a large nose, big lips, brown eyebrows and brown eyes and spoke with a local, English accent.

The victim’s bike is a red Carrera Karkino Mountain Bike, with Carrera written in black along the frame, a black seat, black handle bars and black wheels.

Detective Constable Lisa McKinley, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident or has any information about it to please get in touch with police.

“If you recognise the description of the offender or the bike, I would also urge you to please get in touch, either by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220058780.