Dispose of blades anonymously in Aylesbury and Milton Keynes as part of national knife amnesty

Members of the public can safely and anonymously dispose of any type of knife or bladed article in the bins

Thames Valley Police is holding a knife amnesty next week, as part of a national week of action aimed at reducing the threat of knife crime by removing dangerous weapons from the streets.

The force is joining other police forces across the country by taking part in Operation Sceptre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The knife amnesty will run next week, from Monday May 15 and Sunday May 21, during which time members of the public can safely and anonymously dispose of any type of knife or bladed article. The knife amnesty bins are available to use all year round.

Permanent knife amnesty bins are located in Aylesbury and Milton Keynes police stations.

In Aylesbury, an additional knife amnesty bin is located in Southcourt Baptist Church, Penn Road.

In Milton Keynes, additional knife amnesty bins are located in the Westcroft Centre, Wimborne Crescent, and the Frank Moran Centre, Melrose Avenue, West Bletchley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thames Valley Police asks anyone who has any information about the possession of knives or criminal activity relating to this type of crime to report online via the Thames Valley Police website or call 101.