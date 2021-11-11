Do you recognise couple police want to speak to after attempted robbery in Milton Keynes

Do you recognise this man and woman officers would like to speak to in connection with an attempted robbery in Milton Keynes?

The incident occurred around 8.30pm on Saturday, August 7 outside McDonald’s, Midsummer Boulevard. The victim was approached by offenders who demanded he let them ride his moped. When the victim refused, he was threatened with violence before the offenders drove away.

Investigator Parveen Khan, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man or woman in this image to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this attempted robbery.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210353374.