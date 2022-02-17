Do you recognise man wanted in connection with burglary in Milton Keynes?

A designer watch and clothing were stolen during a burglary at a property in Milton Keynes, last week. (7/2)

The incident occurred around 7.55pm on Monday, February 7, in Foxhunter Drive. Linford Wood. Offenders waited until the owner of the property had left before breaking in and taking a designer watch and clothing.

Thames Valley Police has now released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Linford Wood

Investigator David Graham, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe he may have information in connection with this burglary.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220058058.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”